Truss Copies Kendall

Liz Truss has had the innovative gumption to learn from past campaigns, even reaching across party lines to do so. Liz’s website, Lizforleader.co.uk, is the same web address used by Liz Kendall in 2015, Lizforleader.co.uk. Truss re-registered the domain on June 8th, 2 days after Boris won the confidence vote in the 1922. Even the Twitter taglines of the campaigns are near identical, with a google search for “Lizforleader” still returning accounts for both campaigns. It does have a ring to it…



Truss will aim to exceed Kendall’s 4% of the membership vote…