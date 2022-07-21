Peter Bone’s Meteoric Rise and Rapid Fall

Peter Bone had been a backbencher 17 years, priding himself in being as disloyal to the Tory whips as possible. Guido remembers Michael Cockerell’s Inside The Commons documentary, in which he boasted after the 2014 reshuffle:

“I see my role in Parliament: I’m not here as representing the government, I’m here to scrutinise the government and it doesn’t matter who’s in power. The new Chief Whip has been in power for about two hours and I’ve already rebelled against him.”

Not only was Bone’s appointment as deputy Leader of the House brilliant because he’s a great watch in the Commons, Boris never even had a deputy Commons leader at any point during his premiership. The appointment was just pure banter…

So from a lowly backbencher to a minister, now comes the inevitable fall in stature. Today on the order paper, Peter Bone’s first public act in the role couldn’t have gone down worse on social media:

Multiple Tory Members have now said they’ll vote for any leadership candidate that abolishes the jumped-up, left-wing whinge-a-thon of a youth ‘parliament’, which to date has done nothing except give Jeremy Corbyn a standing ovation and debase the green benches. Oh how the mighty fall, Peter…