Councils Waste £230,000 on LGBTQIA+ Road Crossings

Yet more virtue-signalling as supposedly cash-strapped local authorities have taken to splashing cash on more LGBT rainbow road crossings. Haringey council spent £22,000 on three separate road redecorations, while crossings in Kingston and Hertfordshire bring the total to £29,000. Guido hopes the Met are continuing to run their equine homophobia courses…

When collated with other instances exposed by the Taxpayers’ Alliance, councils have now spent in excess of £230,000 on progressive pedestrian crossings since 2019. At a time when people are struggling to make ends meet, this hardly seems like the most efficient direction of resources. Put in other terms, that’s 109,000 free school meals-worth of rainbow paint…