Campaign Update: Day 15

The breaking news this evening is a new YouGov poll that has Truss set to thrash Rishi by 62% to 38%. Not only is this a massive lead at the start of the campaign, it’s actually grown by four points since they last polled members two days ago. When was the last time the front-runner at the start of the membership portion of the Tory leadership election didn’t end up winning?

Out of the gates with a flying start. A big, albeit increasingly typical, Mail splash promising to hold an emergency budget if elected

Tonight’s YouGov poll sees her beat Rishi in all-but-one groups (guess which), including all age groups, both genders and Leave voters.

She pledges to push through immediate tax cuts to ease the cost of living and encourage enterprise

Says the economy’s been managed wrong for the last 20 years, and hasn’t delivered for people

Has come out with a new policy to allow a person taking time off work to care for a relative to transfer the whole of their tax-free personal allowance to a working member of the household – saving couples up to £2,514 a year

Kicked off her campaign in Peterborough – where Boris launched his in 2019. Visited a school where one child said “this is so awkward”. Joked to a child she couldn’t fire the Lobby. During her pool clip, a child threw a toy at her.

Today Programme interview saw her perform strongly. Said she had been “wrong” to back Remain in 2016 and slapped down claims no economists back her economic argument, citing Patrick Minford.

Claimed her £30 billion or more tax cuts won’t cause inflation to rise

Finished last night quite well, with an endorsement from both The Times and… Arron Banks

Published a typically Americanised video of him ‘discovering’ the 1922 results, though notably jumped for joy when he heard he’d be facing Truss, not Penny – rather than when his own figures were declared. There’s a suggestion this video may have broken rules about use of the parliamentary estate for non-MP duties…

Tonight’s YouGov poll sees him win in only one category: Tory Remainers.

Members think he’ll be a weaker leader than Liz Truss (50% to 62%)

Members are much less likely to believe Rishi’s telling the truth, with 40% saying they can’t trust him to just 18% for Liz

Reports he won’t deliver any tax cuts until the Autumn of 2023

Wrote an op-ed in The Times that said the word “Thatcherite” four times in two sentences: “My values are Thatcherite. I believe in hard work, family and integrity. I am a Thatcherite, I am running as a Thatcherite and I will govern as a Thatcherite.”

Bookies Odds (Previous in Brackets):