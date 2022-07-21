Boris Finally Makes it up to Wilf

While we all keenly await Boris’s memoirs from his time in No. 10, it’s a shame Wilf will be too young to remember any of it. His time living in the No. 10 flat has seen a £100,000 gilded renovation, a SpAd break his slide during one of Downing Street’s many drunken parties, and a row as Boris tried building him a £150,000 treehouse at Chequers. Finally, however, it looks like Boris has been able to make it up to his boy. Transparency releases published last week, while we hacks were distracted by the leadership campaign, show the PM purchased a gift from Joe and Jill Biden:

The story behind this bicycle dates from last June, when the President gave Boris a $10,000 custom-made bike, branded with the Union Jack, at the G7 meeting. The ‘US-UK Friendship Bike’ also came with a matching flag-branded helmet. The same month Boris ordered Wilf an identical tricycle to match his new bike. Bilenky Cycle Works in Philadelphia prioritised the build, saying “when your country calls, you answer.”

“There didn’t seem to be a formal handing over ceremony, but I got a phone call from the State Department saying it had been really well received. Then they asked if I could make a matching bike, but this time for a child,” “She said that it would be for Boris’s son, who is currently only one, but it would be for him to grow into.”

Wilf’s grandad, Stanley, commented at the time “I think it’s brilliant. I love the idea behind the bike [Boris] was given and I love the idea of a tricycle.” It now looks Wilf took delivery of the gift slightly too late for Christmas in January this year. Unfortunately for little sister Romy, a designer baby carrier gifted to the PM by Baby Bjorn was not purchased by Boris, and will be held by the department…