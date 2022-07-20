Starmer: Boris is a “Complete Bullsh*ter”

Starmer has used a circle-jerking appearance on Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart’s centrist dad podcast to call Boris a “complete bullsh*ter” who “took the piss out of the public” over Partygate.

“There was a general realisation that ‘this guy bullsh*ts, and if he’s bullsh*tting about that he’s probably bullsh*tting about everything.”

Guido won’t bother reiterating that Starmer lied through his teeth to win the leadership and has since broken every single one of his 10 pledges. Nor that he backed Remain, then promised to honour the result of the referendum, then spent 3 years trying to scrap Brexit, and now claims to be as pro-Brexit as the ERG. Starmer is promising to clean up politics – clearly that doesn’t extend to language…