Penny Deletes “Murder the Party” Tweet…

Guido hears the real reason Penny deleted her tweet linking to an Allison Pearson article claiming Truss or Rishi would “murder the party” isn’t, as some have suggested, because it was published by mistake. Apparently it’s because someone on Team Mordaunt realised tomorrow MPs are holding the Sir David Amess Summer Adjournment debate in the Commons. Not the best timing…

UPDATE: A campaign source didn’t deny this was the reason, merely telling Guido “The tweet was posted in error. The campaign does not endorse that message.”