Rishi Sunak: 137 (+19)

Liz Truss: 113 (+27)

Penny Mordaunt: 105 (+13) OUT

Only eight votes between Truss and Mordaunt – an incredibly tight contest and it seems predictions about Kemi’s backers switching wholesale for Liz were off the mark. Bad news for Andrea Leadsom’s prospects as Chancellor…

Looking at Rishi’s performance it’s poor compared to previous final round frontrunners:

Rishi: 38% of Tory MPs

Boris: 66% of Tory MPs

May: 60% of Tory MPs

Cameron: 45% of Tory MPs

Penny Lame/the Penny’s dropped/Penny well spent: pick your own.