CCHQ: Members With Buyer’s Remorse Can Change Their Minds

Yesterday Guido revealed the concerns of some Tory MPs that leadership ballots being sent out “ASAP” would disadvantage Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest, who needs the full period of national hustings to have a chance of winning over members. A close reading of the rules, however, reveals such concerns may be misplaced. While ballots will be sent out immediately, members will be able to vote both online or by post. Crucially, only the last ballot received by CCHQ will count.

This means any member who votes early and then experiences buyer’s remorse will have the option to override it. This is no doubt a positive revelation for Sunak’s team. Every little helps…