Campaign Update: Day 14
We have our final two: it’s Rishi and Liz. Penny lost out on a final spot by just four votes. A nail-biting finale – now it’s time for four weeks of hustings.
- Came out top of the MP vote-off, well above the 120 threshold on 137 – up 19 on yesterday
- Guido’s number crunching shows he fell well short of previous MP-stage winners, however:
- Rishi: 38% of Tory MPs
Boris: 66% of Tory MPs
May: 60% of Tory MPs
Cameron: 45% of Tory MPs
- Goes into the membership section still polling well behind Truss
- Will be relieved to hear members will be able to re-vote if they vote early for Liz then have buyer’s remorse, according to rules published by CCHQ
- Pipped Penny by the smallest of margins, rather surprising given conventional wisdom dictated Kemi’s voters would split en masse for her
- Is ready to “hit the ground”
- Will hopefully see and hear more from Truss now she’s in the final two
- Liz will have been pleased with Boris’s final peroration at PMQs, which warned to not always listen to Treasury orthodoxy in a thinly-veiled dig at Rishi, and to cut taxes
Bookies Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- Liz Truss 8/15 (10/11) ↔️
- Rishi Sunak 11/8 (5/4) ↔️