Campaign Update: Day 14

We have our final two: it’s Rishi and Liz. Penny lost out on a final spot by just four votes. A nail-biting finale – now it’s time for four weeks of hustings.

Came out top of the MP vote-off, well above the 120 threshold on 137 – up 19 on yesterday

Guido’s number crunching shows he fell well short of previous MP-stage winners, however: Rishi: 38% of Tory MPs

Boris: 66% of Tory MPs

May: 60% of Tory MPs

Cameron: 45% of Tory MPs

Goes into the membership section still polling well behind Truss

Will be relieved to hear members will be able to re-vote if they vote early for Liz then have buyer’s remorse, according to rules published by CCHQ

Pipped Penny by the smallest of margins, rather surprising given conventional wisdom dictated Kemi’s voters would split en masse for her

Is ready to “hit the ground”

Will hopefully see and hear more from Truss now she’s in the final two

Liz will have been pleased with Boris’s final peroration at PMQs, which warned to not always listen to Treasury orthodoxy in a thinly-veiled dig at Rishi, and to cut taxes

Eliminated from the race

Bookies Odds (Previous in Brackets):