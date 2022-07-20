Campaign Update: Day 14

We have our final two: it’s Rishi and Liz. Penny lost out on a final spot by just four votes. A nail-biting finale – now it’s time for four weeks of hustings.

  • Came out top of the MP vote-off, well above the 120 threshold on 137 – up 19 on yesterday
  • Guido’s number crunching shows he fell well short of previous MP-stage winners, however:
    • Rishi: 38% of Tory MPs
      Boris: 66% of Tory MPs
      May: 60% of Tory MPs
      Cameron: 45% of Tory MPs
  • Goes into the membership section still polling well behind Truss
  • Will be relieved to hear members will be able to re-vote if they vote early for Liz then have buyer’s remorse, according to rules published by CCHQ

  • Pipped Penny by the smallest of margins, rather surprising given conventional wisdom dictated Kemi’s voters would split en masse for her
  • Is ready to “hit the ground”
  • Will hopefully see and hear more from Truss now she’s in the final two
  • Liz will have been pleased with Boris’s final peroration at PMQs, which warned to not always listen to Treasury orthodoxy in a thinly-veiled dig at Rishi, and to cut taxes

  • Eliminated from the race

Bookies Odds (Previous in Brackets):

  • Liz Truss 8/15 (10/11) ↔️
  • Rishi Sunak 11/8 (5/4) ↔️
