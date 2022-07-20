BBC News at 6 Overlooks Corbynista Paramedic’s Union Job

The BBC has been covering conditions in the NHS in relation to the cost of living crisis, with “paramedic” Debbie Wilkinson being given an abundance of screen time over the past few days. The trouble is, despite her introduction as such, Debbie isn’t just a paramedic. What the BBC was so keen on obscuring is their voice of the people as a union organiser, with a tory-bashing Corbynite history. Even a cursory Twitter search can find references to a “tory twit” and arguments that Tory government is a “death sentence” for the NHS. Her photos make clear from which wing of the Labour Party Debbie hails…

What makes this misjudgement worse is that the BBC came so close to almost pleasing Guido. The corporation knows Wilkinson’s background all too well, more properly introducing her in their 13.30 news bulletin as a union rep. Yet conveniently, when the flagship News at 6 came around, the BBC dropped useful viewer context. Of course Debbie deserves her platform, she also deserves an accurate introduction…