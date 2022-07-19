What Went Down at Boris’s Last Cabinet

Boris attended his last Cabinet today and had a nice old shindig by all accounts. Despite the government spokesperson confirming there were no snacks or refreshments – not even ice lollies – there were a few presents, and a round of applause for the PM. Nigel Adams also gave a speech commending Boris’s time in office, followed by a school photo.

Boris was gifted a six-set first edition of Churchill’s war books; surprisingly not something the ex-PM’s biographer didn’t already own. Guido also learns Boris was given wines that reflected significant dates in his life and political career: 1964, 2008, 2012 and 2019. He also got wine from other countries that mean a lot to him, including Ukraine and Greece. Wine time Friday set to be a fun one this week…