A new poll just published by YouGov, for Sky News, makes grim reading for Rishi’s camp, with the former chancellor losing to all three rivals. Penny has lost most of the momentum she may have accumulated over the campaign, with her prior lead over other candidates being slashed. Kemi comes out on top with Truss a close second. Though, considering Kemi’s position amongst MPs, it looks like Team Truss has the most to cheer about…