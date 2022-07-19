Tobias Ellwood Loses the Whip

Ellwood has lost the whip after failing to back the government in last night’s vote of confidence. A government source says:

“Tobias Ellwood MP has lost the Conservative Party whip following his failure to vote in support of the Government in the confidence vote last night.”

Guido understands Ellwood was given prior warning of the debate happening and his previous slip being rescinded. However he still failed to turn up. He was also warned of the repercussions if he didn’t turn out to back the government, however despite this he chose to ignore all communications. Other MPs cancelled foreign trips and left poorly relatives to attend. One MP’s mother died on the morning of the vote and still attended the vote…

UPDATE: Tobias’s statement