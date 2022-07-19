Sadiq’s ULEZ Expansion Flops, Stalls NO2 Fall

Today, Transport for London released the first data on the effects of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expansion across London. For co-conspirators living outside the M25, that’s the £12.50 charge Londoners are now whacked with if their vehicle breaches low emission rules. As expected, Sadiq is claiming victory, insisting “the ULEZ is working” because “Nitrogen dioxide pollution has fallen by 44% in central London & 20% in outer London.” Just one small problem: Nitrogen Dioxide levels were falling faster before the expansion…

Between January-March 2021 – seven months before Khan expanded the ULEZ to the inner boundaries of the North and South Circular roads – Nitrogen Dioxide pollution was 56% lower in Central London than it would have been had the initial low emission area not been introduced. In the suburbs, that figure was 21%. Now, as Sadiq boasts, it’s at 44% and 20% respectively. So the ULEZ is now less effective… despite being 18 times larger. Expanding it hasn’t shifted the dial in the right direction. Don’t forget, the boundaries are supposed to expand again next year…