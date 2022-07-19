Real Terms Pay Falling at Fastest Rate in 20 Years

Inflation is continuing to eat into people’s incomes, with pay excluding bonuses now down by 2.8% in real terms compared to a year ago. The biggest fall since records began…

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), pay including bonuses has also now fallen by 0.9% since last year, even accounting for total pay growth of 7.2% in the private sector across the same period. There is some good news: unemployment is still at record lows, and continues to fall. It’s now at 3.8% – lower than pre-pandemic levels – and vacancies were up by 6,900 compared to the last quarter.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said:

“[These figures] underline how strong our jobs market continues to be… I am acutely aware that rising prices are affecting how far people’s hard-earned income goes, so we are providing help for households through cash grants and tax cuts.”

Not sure what “tax cuts” he means, though…