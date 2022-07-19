Hancock Mutes LBC Caller Who Labelled Him a “Totally Useless Health Secretary”

Matt Hancock is spending the day behind the LBC mic, presenting what should be a radio phone in, though is coming across as a prolonged party political broadcast on behalf of Rishi Sunak™. Matt was left hot under the collar at one point following some searing criticisms from a member of the public. John from Edinburgh called out Hancock’s legacy in dealing with the management of rare conditions, calling him a “totally useless health secretary”. Before too long Matt could clearly no longer take the barrage, angrily signalling for a producer to mute the call before launching on an uninterrupted and self-congratulatory rant. For the second time in recent history, Matt was unfortunately undermined by a camera he presumably forgot was running…