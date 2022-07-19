Campaign Update: Day 13

Day 13 – unlucky for some, and certainly unlucky for Kemi Badenoch, who was knocked out of the contest today despite clinging on to 59 backers. That’s a hell of a lot of new floating voters – Team Rishi, Penny and Liz: prepare for little sleep…

Tobias Ellwood was today stripped of the Tory whip, for no other reason than not turning to vote for confidence in Boris Johnson’s government. 😉 As a result, now you know that all the newspapers who still tell you there is an 120 supporters threshold are not paying attention.

What happened with Rishi today? Without getting into the realms of conspiracy, it smells like orchestrated vote switching to rival candidates

Going into the vote, Guido recorded two public declarations of Tom supporters switching to Sunak, yet in the vote Rishi gained just three new backers. Are we seriously being asked to believe that just three of centrist dad Tom’s backers switched to Sunak?

Rishi failed to make the 119 threshold to guarantee him a place in the final, meanwhile Liz and Penny did very well.

Guido revealed Rishi backers believe CCHQ may be stitching up the membership voting timetable to prevent him garnering support at the hustings

Guido will leave theorising for whom Gavin Williamson instructed Rishi supporters to vote to co-conspirators…

After stalling yesterday, found 10 new votes from ex-Tugendhat backers

The battle for second place rages on, though Kemi’s anti-woke followers are unlikely to split for Penny tomorrow

Came out with a new housing plan, though it’s unlikely it’ll change her trajectory

Closed the gap on Penny, gaining 15 new MPs to her 10.

No one really knows for certain whether Team Rishi want her or Mordaunt in the final two with him, though 15 new backers from Tom’s tent seems high given her platform

Came out with a new pledge for 3% of GDP to be spend on defence

Eliminated from the competition

It’s claimed she’s unlikely to declare for anyone else

All eyes now on her top supporter Michael Gove

