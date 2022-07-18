Part-Time Penny Slammed by Third Boss Over Work Ethic

First it was Lord Frost, then it was Daniel Moylan, now a third Penny boss – her current at the Department for Trade, Anne Marie Trevelyan – has also criticised her work ethic. By any journalistic standards, a triple-sourced claim must be credible regardless of underlying motives…

Speaking on LBC this morning Trevelyan was asked by Nick Ferrari, “So she hasn’t been able to provide the sort of work that you’d have required in the department?”. Trevelyan elaborated:

“So there have been a number of times when she hasn’t been available, which would have been useful, and other ministers have picked up the pieces, yes.”

On Friday The Telegraph revealed Penny has gone on far fewer foreign trips between January and March 2022 than any of her ministerial counterparts at the department:

Penny: 0

Ranil Jayawardena: 2

Trevelyan: 4

Mike Freer: 4

On the plus side, she’ll have the Mirror’s vote…