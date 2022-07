Rishi Sunak – 115 (+14)

Penny Mordaunt – 82 (-1)

Liz Truss – 71 (+7)

Kemi Badenoch – 58 (+9)

Tom Tugendhat – 31 (-1) OUT

Penny’s lost support, Kemi is still in contention. Liz is now second favourite at the bookies. All to play for…