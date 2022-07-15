Rishi and Tugendhat Take the Twitter Bait

Guido struggled to stay enthralled with the lunchtime Conservative Home husting, truth be told. Rishi managed to hold Guido’s attention the best, not only by sounding mildly energetic through his webcam, though by all accounts the most remarked-upon moment was after a glaring spelling mistake was spotted on his background:

Guido managed to provoke Rishi into a witty response:

Rishi wasn’t the only one to bite the social media bait. Before he did a Rory and strip-off mid-debate, Tom had a rather bizarre look against his solid black sofa:

Second time in two days from Tarty Tom…
