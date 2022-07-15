MPs’ Apple Waste and £5,000 Bookshelves

IPSA has recently published an update to expense claims for the period ending January 2022. As such, Guido can reveal some of the greatest excesses of your representatives over the 2021-22 period. As usual, there are plenty of MPs cashing in on top-end Apple tech, even with more affordable – and equally functional – options on the market. Here are the 36 MPs who thought otherwise:

Ben Wallace – £114

Douglas Chapman – £119

Marco Longhi – £120

Mark Harper – £128

Christopher Chope – £143

Liam Byrne – £150

William Wragg – £159

Leo Docherty – £167

Mark Jenkinson – £178

Rushanara Ali – £238

David Warburton – £296

David Davies – £305

Claudia Webbe – £456

Johnny Mercer – £469

Elanor Laing – £499

Fay Jones – £747

Oliver Dowden – £849

Bob Stewart – £889

Robert Syms – £999

Stewart McDonald – £999

Greg Smith – £1,018

Matt Warman – £1,049

Alister Jack – £1,099

Mike Freer – £1,138

Lucy Allan – £1,137

David Davis – £1,176

Barry Sheerman – £1,299

Geraint Davies – £1,355

Amy Callaghan – £1,699

Andrew Selous – £1,758

Sharon Hodgson – £1,799

Lia Nici – £1,899

Neale Hanvey – £2,128

Kenny MacAskill – £2,263

Fabian Hamilton – £3,177

Philip Davies – £6,175

No doubt co-conspirators will be familiar with many of the names on this list. Philip Davies and Fabian Hamilton occupy especially shameful positions. Kenny MacAskill’s shouty opposition to the union doesn’t stop him from spending British taxpayers’ money. Meanwhile Claudia Webbe, the former Labour MP still in post despite a harassment conviction, is evidently taking liberties with the perks of office…

At least the above have been honest with the source of their spending. Other MPs are less open to scrutiny, with four spending over £1,000 on mobile phone purchases without specifying a brand. These are:

Nadine Dorries – £1,687

Ian Liddell-Grainger – £1,500

Mark Menzies – £1,111

Stewart McDonald – £1,181

That brings the total spend to £43,672…

Apple products are not the only source of indulgence. Guido notes that Sir Keir made the third largest single purchase of computer equipment of any MP, coming in at £3,125. It could be worse, Richard Bacon MP spent over £4,670 on three bookshelves…

Search for the expenses of your MP here.