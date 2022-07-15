MPs’ Apple Waste and £5,000 Bookshelves

IPSA has recently published an update to expense claims for the period ending January 2022. As such, Guido can reveal some of the greatest excesses of your representatives over the 2021-22 period. As usual, there are plenty of MPs cashing in on top-end Apple tech, even with more affordable – and equally functional – options on the market. Here are the 36 MPs who thought otherwise:
No doubt co-conspirators will be familiar with many of the names on this list. Philip Davies and Fabian Hamilton occupy especially shameful positions. Kenny MacAskill’s shouty opposition to the union doesn’t stop him from spending British taxpayers’ money. Meanwhile Claudia Webbe, the former Labour MP still in post despite a harassment conviction, is evidently taking liberties with the perks of office…
At least the above have been honest with the source of their spending. Other MPs are less open to scrutiny, with four spending over £1,000 on mobile phone purchases without specifying a brand. These are:
That brings the total spend to £43,672…
Apple products are not the only source of indulgence. Guido notes that Sir Keir made the third largest single purchase of computer equipment of any MP, coming in at £3,125. It could be worse, Richard Bacon MP spent over £4,670 on three bookshelves…
Search for the expenses of your MP here.