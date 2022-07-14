Parliament’s Greenhouse Set to Endanger Lives

With temperatures set to hit 37 degrees in London next week, the Home Office is acting quickly to protect its staff from the blazing sunshine. While you might expect this would involve whacking up the air conditioning or handing out water bottles, the mandarins have a more drastic policy: they’re just going to completely shut down their hub in Portcullis House.

A new email sent to staffers explains:

“Due to the exceptionally high temperatures expected next week the Home Office Hub in Portcullis House will be closed on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July. This is to ensure the safety of our staff and Members staff using the service.”

So the heat in the PCH greenhouse will be so intense that staff are being warned they might roast to death. Good luck to everyone else working in parliament…