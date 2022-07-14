Lunchtime Campaign Update as Voting Closes

Yes, Twitter is down – we’re also on Gettr. Don’t worry, Guido’s got you covered with all the latest as we wait for the second ballot result at 15:00. It’s just gone 13:30, and voting has now closed for today. Liz Truss finally launched her campaign this morning, having picked up a few more public backers just as she arrived at the lectern. She promised a new spending review and budget “on day one” if she wins, along with low tax zones in the north, and scrapping the National Insurance and corporation tax hikes. The speech was fine, the room had air conditioning, and there were no real blunders. Until she got lost trying to leave the room, with an aide scrambling to rescue her…

Elsewhere, Penny Mordaunt’s team have responded to Lord Frost’s criticisms this morning by insisting she has “nothing but respect for Lord Frost” and she will “always fight for Brexit and always has.” Tom Tugendhat held a lengthy press conference in which he again promised a ten year plan for growth, although to be honest it was somewhat overshadowed by the fact that he was blocking his own slogan so that it read “Tom: A Tart”. Oh well.

Other than Truss, there hasn’t been much movement in terms of public backers today. The candidate with the fewest votes will be eliminated by default this afternoon, even if they meet the 30 vote threshold. At the moment, that’s looking like Suella Braverman, although she’s only 7 public declarations behind Tom Tugendtart. Stay tuned for the result at 15:00…