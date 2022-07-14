Gina’s Policy Criticism Should Begin at Home

It’s been six whole months since Gina Miller rocked Westminster with the historic launch of her “True & Fair” party. Since then, the party has gone from strength to strength; winning nothing, getting no press coverage, and going nowhere. Until yesterday…

Last night the London lawyer took to Twitter to accuse the Tory leadership candidates of failing to offer policies tackling the “#CostOfLivingCrisis”, and encourage her followers to vote for the True and Fair Party instead:

A damning critique. Presumably Miller herself has all the answers, then? Well, according to True & Fair’s website, Miller still only has the two same policies she pulled from thin air for her launch conference: one on “cleaning up politics“, and another on electoral reform. Nothing whatsoever on the cost of living, energy prices, or the NHS. What Gina would do about soaring inflation or hospital waiting times is still anyone’s guess. At least we know she’s promising to rename the House of Lords…

 
mdi-account-multiple-outline Gina Miller
mdi-timer July 14 2022 @ 17:00 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments