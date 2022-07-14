Gina’s Policy Criticism Should Begin at Home

It’s been six whole months since Gina Miller rocked Westminster with the historic launch of her “True & Fair” party. Since then, the party has gone from strength to strength; winning nothing, getting no press coverage, and going nowhere. Until yesterday…

Last night the London lawyer took to Twitter to accuse the Tory leadership candidates of failing to offer policies tackling the “#CostOfLivingCrisis”, and encourage her followers to vote for the True and Fair Party instead:

Why are the #ToryLeadershipRace candidates not talking more about the #CostOfLivingCrisis, what they would do on 5 Sept if they win as people face the next big hike in energy prices in October then January, #NHS waiting lists, ambulance crisis etc - Policies!!!@VoteTrueAndFair — Gina Miller (@thatginamiller) July 13, 2022

A damning critique. Presumably Miller herself has all the answers, then? Well, according to True & Fair’s website, Miller still only has the two same policies she pulled from thin air for her launch conference: one on “cleaning up politics“, and another on electoral reform. Nothing whatsoever on the cost of living, energy prices, or the NHS. What Gina would do about soaring inflation or hospital waiting times is still anyone’s guess. At least we know she’s promising to rename the House of Lords…