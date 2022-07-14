Campaign Update: Day 8

Another day of good momentum for Penny, picking up an additional 16 new backers in today’s vote – the most of all candidates
Widened her gap over Liz to 19
Ran into problems and heightened scrutiny over her trans stance, not least with a blow from newly-eliminated Suella Braverman, who accused her of not standing up for women when pushing for gender-neutral language in the ministerial maternity leave bill
Accused of lying about her trans stance by Team Truss
Slammed by Lord Frost over her work ethic, telling TalkTV he had to ask Boris to move her on as his Brexit deputy due to sloppiness and lack of attention to detail on Northern Ireland
Rumours circulating SW1 that she’d appoint Andrea Leadsom as Chancellor should she win
Truss’s campaign launch day; Kwasi Kwarteng opened for her and further secured her reputation as ‘continuity Boris’
Hammered the point that she’ll pay for tax cuts by treating Covid debt as akin to ‘war debt’, paying off much more slowly than Rishi wants
May be somewhat put out by today’s vote-off figures, increasing by 14 to 64, though will hope a large swathe of Braverman’s backers switch to her ahead of Monday
Team may have a problem persuading Suella’s supporters that they have to fall in behind her to stop splitting the right wing vote. Should all Suella’s backers switch to Kemi, she’d leapfrog Liz in the competition
Video went viral on social media of her getting lost trying to find the door to leave her campaign launch.
Will be pleased with today’s result, increasing to a solid 49 backers
Is equally pleased that the government’s shelved the anti-free speech Online Safety Bill until after the Summer Recess – ironically thanks to the Labour-sparked Vote of Confidence next week. Her pleasure has caused a spat with Nadine Dorries.
Undoubtedly set to get knocked out next Monday, have fallen back from his high yesterday to just 32 backers – a decrease of 5 MPs
Vowed to fight on, and will take part in two debates between now and the next vote