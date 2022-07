Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning, Nadhim Zahawi pledged that if Boris wanted to serve in cabinet “I would certainly offer him a job”. He continued by claiming Boris Johnson was the “most consequential Prime Minister of his generation”. He’s the second leadership contender to make such a pledge after Suealla Braverman.¬†Clearly Zahawi sees some benefit in associating himself with Boris. A swift change of tone considering he was calling for Boris’s resignation just a few days ago…