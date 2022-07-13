Parliament’s New Dedicated Selfie Spot

Good news for terrace-goers hoping to get a snap of the view – there’s now a dedicated “photography zone” finally allowing parliamentarians and guests to take pictures. An area elegantly demarcated by black gaffer tape on the floor…

The new rules are inevitably still pretty strict:

Shots should be restricted to show a river background; shots of the building are not allowed

Photography can only take place within the designated area

The area is restricted to one group at a time

Users of the Terrace who are not part of a shoot should not be included in any image

Colleagues should consider others when using the area, especially where there is high demandDoorkeepers will monitor the area to ensure that rules are being complied with

On this occasion, even Guido won’t bother to FoI the cost of tape and an A4-sheet of paper…