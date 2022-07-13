NEW: Government to Table its Own Confidence Motion

A government spokesperson tells Guido:

“Labour were given the option to table a straightforward vote of no confidence in the Government in keeping with contention [sic. convention], however they chose not to.

“To remedy this we are tabling a motion which gives the House the opportunity to decide if it has confidence in the Government.

“The Government will always allow time for appropriate House matters whilst ensuring that it delivers parliamentary business to help improve people’s everyday lives.”

