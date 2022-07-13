Nadhim’s Hashtag Hijacked

The Tory leadership race has been struck by yet more technological difficulties. The website nz4pm.com, reflecting Nadhim Zahawi’s hashtag slogan #NZ4PM, was registered yesterday and will now redirect users to Penny Mourdant’s homepage. An unknown Penny fan’s quick thinking means Zahawi, will need to promote his actual zahawiforleader.co.uk domain harder. The site emphasises that it has nothing to do with Mourdant’s official team i.

Website woes are a common theme throughout the leadership campaign, Rishi’s site is blocked in Parliament as “insecure” and candidates have had their domain registration timings scrutinised. Turns out this stuff is hard to do right…