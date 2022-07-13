Liz Polling in Second Place with Public and Conservative Voters

Probably a function of name recognition, this poll put Liz Truss in second place with the public and Conservative voters. Expect lots of manipulative polls to be recycled by the campaigns. Guido notes that Theresa May’s favourite pollster – JL Partners – is pushing Rishi very hard. His track record on predicting general election outcomes is patchy…

UPDATE: Grantham and Stamford Association ran a poll this morning of their verified members.

Rishi in fourth place. It is one constituency association poll, not representative of much, however although they won’t admit it, Team Rishi are worried about the membership vote. They fear he will lose against either Penny or Liz. One old Tory hand told Guido that the race for second place is the race for the premiership…