Jolyon’s Chief-of-Staff is Former Momentum Leader

Jolyon has hired a new Chief of Staff for the Good Law Project: former National Coordinator of Momentum – yes, that Momentum – Laura Parker. The same Laura Parker who stood side by side with Corbyn right up to Labour’s car crash defeat in 2019…

While she may have quit Momentum, she still has plenty to say in favour of the Labour Party, claiming it “can and must win the next election” and attacking “the right wing bias” of first-past-the-post. As if the Good Law Project needed yet another signal it’s just a front for anti-Tory activists…

Just this morning, Jolyon announced he’s demanding Ofgem “carries out and publishes a full equality impact assessment” before lifting the energy price cap this autumn, on the grounds that it might breach the European Convention on Human Rights and the Equality Act 2010. If Guido understands their argument right, price rises discriminate aginst the poor and is therefore a breach of their human rights. Bonkers. With Parker’s expertise in winning from her Momentum days, maybe now the Good Law Project’s fortunes will finally change. Maybe.