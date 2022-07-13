Campaign Update: Day 7
The breaking news this evening: Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi have been booted out of the race after failing to secure 30 MP backers. See the new Tory leadership spreadsheet here.
- Secured 88 votes in the elimination – his team will be very happy with that. The stop Sunak campaign is stalling as the right vote splits between too many candidates
- A pretty turgid day for Rishi otherwise. After hogging the limelight with his campaign launch yesterday, today he resumed being the punching bag of choice for all other candidates.
- Faced some horrible polling from all quarters, which shows he basically stands no chance of winning among the members if he gets through to the final two.
- Secured 67 votes in the elimination – almost twice the number that had publicly declared for her
- A great day for Penny – if she wins the contest, today will undoubtedly be viewed as the day she secured the victory
- Her campaign launch went very well, despite making the same mistake as Sajid by holding it in a tiny, sweaty room at the Cinnamon Club.
- She actually took a decent number of press questions, handling them well
- Shut down questioning around her trans problem, telling the room “I think it was Margaret Thatcher who said “Every prime minister needs a Willie”‘. A woman like me doesn’t have one.”
- Received a major boost from YouGov polling that shows, should she get through to the final two, she’d smash every other candidate
- Remains a comfortable second among MP backers
- A quiet day for Liz, though happily made it through the MP vote-off with 50 votes
- Her backing numbers are the most damaged by the right wing candidate split
- Vowed to halt green levies
- Continued her campaign as the ‘Boris continuity candidate’
- A decent result in the vote off, with 40 MP backers
- Continues to gain support, not least with her former employers at The Spectator
- Rejected participating in the tax cut race, saying Boris’s “cakeism” must end
- Not a great showing for Tugendhat in the vote, with just 37 supporters
- Called an emergency press conference on College Green this morning to attack Rishi Sunak’s refusal to commit to extra defence spending, albeit not by name
- Scraped through with 32 votes. The question is whether she now pulls out or gets eliminated tomorrow
- Eliminated after just 25 MPs supported him
- Eliminated after just 18 MPs supported him
Bookies Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- Penny Mordaunt: 8/13 (2/1) ⬆️
- Rishi Sunak: 3/1 (6/4) ⬇️
- Liz Truss: 5/1 (3/1) ↔️
- Kemi Badenoch: 14/1 (10/1) ⬆️
- Tom Tugendhat: 20/1 (20/1) ⬇️
- Suella Braverman: 100/1 (40/1) ⬇️