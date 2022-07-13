5,000 Viewers-a-Week Switch Off the BBC

The BBC yesterday published its annual statement on the TV licence fee. Amongst the key takeaways was the increase in domestic customers who stated they no longer needed a licence. The figure rose by 270,000 from last year, reaching 1,960,000. That’s over 5,000 people a week…

The report then estimates “a fall of one percentage point in the number of people requiring a TV licence would result in a loss of income of approximately £36 million”. The corporation clearly needs to try and reconnect with the public to avoid even greater budgetary black holes. With the salaries of their highest paid stars also being revealed yesterday, one cost-saving solution is obvious to Guido…