Read in Full: BBC ‘Budget Pressures’ Aren’t Impacting Stars’ Pay

The BBC today published its annual report, including the salaries of all earners over £150,000. Listed below are the politicos and other highest earners, with a percentage change on their figures from last year. Despite the supposed need for cutbacks, a lot of the figures appear to have remained very stable… 

Today

  • Mishal Husain – £279,999 (NC)
  • Nick Robinson – £274,999 (NC)
  • Justin Webb – £259,999 (NC)
  • Martha Kearney – £259,999 (+2%)

World at One

  • Sarah Montague – £249,999 (NC)

PM

  • Evan Davis – £274,999 (NC)

BBC Breakfast

  • Naga Munchetty – £369,999 (+42%)
  • Dan Walker – £224,999 (-25%)
  • Charlie Stayt – £194,999 (NC)

BBC News at Six and Ten

  • Huw Edwards – £414,999 (-3.5%)
  • Gerge Alagiah – £329,999 (NC)
  • Sophie Rayworth – £309,999  (+8.7%)

Question Time

  • Fiona Bruce – £414,999 (+1.2%)

Andrew Marr Show

  • Andrew Marr – £269,999 (-21%)

Newsnight

  • Emily Maitliss – £329,999 (NC)
  • Kirsty Wark – £249,999 (+16%)

BBC News

  • Clive Myrie – £259,999 (+24%)
  • Reeta Chakrabarti – £204,999 (+14%)
  • Victoria Derbyshire – £244,999 (+40%)
  • Ben Brown – £174,999 (NC)

On-air editors and correspondents

  • Amol Rajan – £329,999 (+35%)
  • Faisal Islam – £244,999 (+17%)
  • Jeremy Bowen – £234,999 (+4.5%)
  • Jon Sopel – £229,999 (-2.1%)
  • Katya Adler – £219,999 (-2.2%)

Non-politics or news

  • Gary Lineker – £1,350,000 (-0.7%)
  • Zoe Ball – £980,000 (-14%)
  • Steve Wright – £454,999 (-3.2%)
  • Alan Shearer – £454,999 (+15%)
  • Stephen Nolan – £420,000 (-2.4%)

Guido congratulates Amol Rajan and Clive Myrie for their wage hikes, while both Naga and Faisal Islam have seen theirs rise significantly for the second year in a row. Victoria Derbyshire is also a big winner, with her pay rising significantly even before she takes over at Newsnight. Gary Lineker will no doubt be distraught at both his £10,000 cut and the BBC’s failure to close the gender pay gap, which increased to 5.1%. The cost of living crisis must really sting on £1,350,000…

Read the full report here.
