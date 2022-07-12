Read in Full: BBC ‘Budget Pressures’ Aren’t Impacting Stars’ Pay

The BBC today published its annual report, including the salaries of all earners over £150,000. Listed below are the politicos and other highest earners, with a percentage change on their figures from last year. Despite the supposed need for cutbacks, a lot of the figures appear to have remained very stable…

Today

Mishal Husain – £279,999 (NC)

Nick Robinson – £274,999 (NC)

Justin Webb – £259,999 (NC)

Martha Kearney – £259,999 (+2%)

World at One

Sarah Montague – £249,999 (NC)

PM

Evan Davis – £274,999 (NC)

BBC Breakfast

Naga Munchetty – £369,999 (+42%)

Dan Walker – £224,999 (-25%)

Charlie Stayt – £194,999 (NC)

BBC News at Six and Ten

Huw Edwards – £414,999 (-3.5%)

Gerge Alagiah – £329,999 (NC)

Sophie Rayworth – £309,999 (+8.7%)

Question Time

Fiona Bruce – £414,999 (+1.2%)

Andrew Marr Show

Andrew Marr – £269,999 (-21%)

Newsnight

Emily Maitliss – £329,999 (NC)

Kirsty Wark – £249,999 (+16%)

BBC News

Clive Myrie – £259,999 (+24%)

Reeta Chakrabarti – £204,999 (+14%)

Victoria Derbyshire – £244,999 (+40%)

Ben Brown – £174,999 (NC)

On-air editors and correspondents

Amol Rajan – £329,999 (+35%)

Faisal Islam – £244,999 (+17%)

Jeremy Bowen – £234,999 (+4.5%)

Jon Sopel – £229,999 (-2.1%)

Katya Adler – £219,999 (-2.2%)

Non-politics or news

Gary Lineker – £1,350,000 (-0.7%)

Zoe Ball – £980,000 (-14%)

Steve Wright – £454,999 (-3.2%)

Alan Shearer – £454,999 (+15%)

Stephen Nolan – £420,000 (-2.4%)

Guido congratulates Amol Rajan and Clive Myrie for their wage hikes, while both Naga and Faisal Islam have seen theirs rise significantly for the second year in a row. Victoria Derbyshire is also a big winner, with her pay rising significantly even before she takes over at Newsnight. Gary Lineker will no doubt be distraught at both his £10,000 cut and the BBC’s failure to close the gender pay gap, which increased to 5.1%. The cost of living crisis must really sting on £1,350,000…

Read the full report here.