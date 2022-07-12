Read in Full: BBC ‘Budget Pressures’ Aren’t Impacting Stars’ Pay

The BBC today published its annual report, including the salaries of all earners over £150,000. Listed below are the politicos and other highest earners, with a percentage change on their figures from last year. Despite the supposed need for cutbacks, a lot of the figures appear to have remained very stable…
Today
World at One
PM
BBC Breakfast
BBC News at Six and Ten
Question Time
Andrew Marr Show
Newsnight
BBC News
On-air editors and correspondents
Non-politics or news
Guido congratulates Amol Rajan and Clive Myrie for their wage hikes, while both Naga and Faisal Islam have seen theirs rise significantly for the second year in a row. Victoria Derbyshire is also a big winner, with her pay rising significantly even before she takes over at Newsnight. Gary Lineker will no doubt be distraught at both his £10,000 cut and the BBC’s failure to close the gender pay gap, which increased to 5.1%. The cost of living crisis must really sting on £1,350,000…
Read the full report here.