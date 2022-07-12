Rail Union Bosses Rake in Six-figure Salaries

On Monday transport unions voted to go full steam ahead with the ‘biggest rail strike in 25 years’. It is in this context the Taxpayers’ Alliance has revealed the annual renumeration of just two transport union barons to be £281,601. This is split between Aslef General Secretary Mick Whelan’s £151,371 and his assistant’s £130,230. These had been driven up by 10% on the previous year. By comparison, MPs salaries increased by just 2.7%. The Taxpayers’ Alliance adds:

“Taxpayers are fed up with lectures and disruption from loaded union leaders. These red barons are dooming commuters to misery, but are sitting comfortably as some of Britain’s biggest earners in taxpayer-backed unions. Ministers must take a stand against these hypocritical union heads.”

Commuters earning a fraction of their income will no doubt have time to reflect on this when their trains are cancelled…