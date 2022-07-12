Labour to Table Vote of No Confidence in Government Today

Labour have confirmed they will table a vote of no confidence in the government later today, with a debate and vote on the motion expected tomorrow. Were the government to lose that vote – they won’t – then a snap general election could be called, although as some have already pointed out, even that isn’t certain: a new Tory leader could be offered as an interim leader who would win a confidence vote and therefore avoid a general election. Not that it will come to that anyway. The Tories will inevitably vote in favour of the government. This is just posturing from Labour…
mdi-tag-outline Labour Party
mdi-timer July 12 2022 @ 08:21 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments