BREAKING: Government Blocks Labour’s Convention-Breaking Vote of No Confidence

Labour wanted a vote of no confidence in the PM after PMQs tomorrow, Boris has other ideas. The government has refused time to debate the motion, despite convention. Always time for one more constitutional crisis…

A government spokesperson tells Guido:

“We have given Labour the option to table a straightforward vote of no confidence in the Government.

“They have chosen to play politics by tabling a vote of no confidence in the government and the Prime Minister. As the Prime Minister has already resigned and a Leadership process is underway we do not feel this is a valuable use of parliamentary time.

“Should Labour amend their motion appropriately, they can have the next business day for it to be debated.

“The government is focused on delivering parliamentary business that impacts people’s everyday lives while we work through this transition.”