6pm Campaign Update: Day 6

Gained a lot of new backers, chief among them Deputy PM Dominic Raab, who opened for him at the QEII Centre, and Grant Shapps who dropped out to back him
A very slick launch, with a short and snappy speech
Took criticism from hacks who were blocked – with the exception of The Sun’s Harry Cole who managed to muscle in – from asking questions. Plus a ding dong with Beth Rigby that resulted in her being booed by the audience
Remains the leader of the pack in terms of MP backers
Won a decent number of new backers
A quieter day for her, though remains a dominant second in the backers race, easily clearing today’s 20 barrier. Picked up a few ex-Shapps backers who refused to follow their ex-leader into Camp Sunak
Had to re-re-edit her campaign launch video to remove Jo Cox footage after complaints
Tom’s campaign launch, in the 4 Millbank atrium, accompanied by Cameroon-esque smoothies
Unsurprisingly promised a “clean start”, otherwise a worse performance than Sunak’s
Was snapped by a co-conspirator having a crafty fag on the balcony of his parliamentary office – awkward for someone promising a clean start after Boris’s era of ignoring rules.
No publicity from Truss, although a good moment for her as Rees-Mogg and Nadine did a joint interview in Downing Street coming out for her
Picked up a lot of new support, not least from ex-Priti backers
Cleared the 20-backer hurdle earlier this afternoon
Nowhere to be seen, although his team began briefing hacks an hour before hand that he’d cleared the 20-backer hurdle
Launched an eye-catching advertising campaign on Westminster’s most read blogs
Continued to rebut allegations he’s planning on dropping out and folding in behind Team Tugendhat
A quieter day after his hours in the spotlight yesterday
Launched a new law & order push via a Sun interview, saying drug dealers will receive automatic driving bans and removing bureaucracy about when and where suspects can be interviewed after being detained by officers
Finally gave us a campaign logo to use
The third campaign launch of the day; introduced not by Gove – who was in attendance and enthusiastically clapping – but by Eddie Hughes.
Set out an agenda of free markets and realism, branding Net Zero “unilateral economic disarmament”
Did not promise easy tax cuts – instead claiming the state would have to be slimmed down to achieve them later.
Passed the threshold
Announced she will not be running
Hasn’t declared who she’s backing yet
Hasn’t really moved, stood firm against Priti and eventually came out on top.
Made it onto tomorrow’s ballot
Dropped out after failing to get the backing of 20 MPs – a fall from grace after his 2019 attempt.