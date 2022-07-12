6pm Campaign Update: Day 6

The breaking news this evening out of the 1922: Sajid drops out after failing to find 20 backers, all other candidates through. See the new Tory leadership spreadsheet here

  • Rishi’s big day launching his campaign.
  • Gained a lot of new backers, chief among them Deputy PM Dominic Raab, who opened for him at the QEII Centre, and Grant Shapps who dropped out to back him
  • A very slick launch, with a short and snappy speech
  • Took criticism from hacks who were blocked – with the exception of The Sun’s Harry Cole who managed to muscle in – from asking questions. Plus a ding dong with Beth Rigby that resulted in her being booed by the audience
  • Remains the leader of the pack in terms of MP backers

  • Won a decent number of new backers
  • A quieter day for her, though remains a dominant second in the backers race, easily clearing today’s 20 barrier. Picked up a few ex-Shapps backers who refused to follow their ex-leader into Camp Sunak
  • Had to re-re-edit her campaign launch video to remove Jo Cox footage after complaints

  • Tom’s campaign launch, in the 4 Millbank atrium, accompanied by Cameroon-esque smoothies
  • Unsurprisingly promised a “clean start”, otherwise a worse performance than Sunak’s
  • Was snapped by a co-conspirator having a crafty fag on the balcony of his parliamentary office – awkward for someone promising a clean start after Boris’s era of ignoring rules.

  • No publicity from Truss, although a good moment for her as Rees-Mogg and Nadine did a joint interview in Downing Street coming out for her
  • Picked up a lot of new support, not least from ex-Priti backers
  • Cleared the 20-backer hurdle earlier this afternoon

  • Nowhere to be seen, although his team began briefing hacks an hour before hand that he’d cleared the 20-backer hurdle
  • Launched an eye-catching advertising campaign on Westminster’s most read blogs
  • Continued to rebut allegations he’s planning on dropping out and folding in behind Team Tugendhat

  • A quieter day after his hours in the spotlight yesterday
  • Launched a new law & order push via a Sun interview, saying drug dealers will receive automatic driving bans and removing bureaucracy about when and where suspects can be interviewed after being detained by officers
  • Finally gave us a campaign logo to use

  • The third campaign launch of the day; introduced not by Gove – who was in attendance and enthusiastically clapping – but by Eddie Hughes.
  • Set out an agenda of free markets and realism, branding Net Zero “unilateral economic disarmament”
  • Did not promise easy tax cuts – instead claiming the state would have to be slimmed down to achieve them later.
  • Passed the threshold

  • Announced she will not be running
  • Hasn’t declared who she’s backing yet

  • Hasn’t really moved, stood firm against Priti and eventually came out on top.
  • Made it onto tomorrow’s ballot

  • Dropped out after failing to get the backing of 20 MPs – a fall from grace after his 2019 attempt.

  • Dropped out and folded in behind Rishi

Bookies Odds (Previous in Brackets):

  • Rishi Sunak: 6/4 (13/8)
  • Penny Mordaunt: 2/1 (3/1)
  • Liz Truss: 3/1 (4/1)
  • Tom Tugendhat: 8/1 (9/1)
  • Kemi Badenoch: 10/1 (12/1)
  • Jeremy Hunt: 14/1 (nc)
  • Sajid Javid: 25/1 (nc)
  • Priti Patel: 33/1 (nc)
  • Nadhim Zahawi: 33/1 (nc)
  • Suella Braverman: 40/1 (nc)
  • Grant Shapps 100/1 (nc)
