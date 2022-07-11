Truss Copies from the Duncan Smith Playbook

Guido couldn’t help noticing an amusing detail nestled in the footer of Liz Truss’s swanky new website: she, with the help of Therese Coffey, is running her campaign from 11 Lord North Street, just a stone’s throw from CCHQ. One of Wesminster’s most famous addresses…

This is far from the first time a Tory leadership hopeful has set up camp from the gaudy Georgian townhouse. 11 North London Street happens to be where Michael Portillo organised his failed leadership coup against John Major in 1995. A coup that was only uncovered when 40 new phone lines were noticed being installed at the address – despite Portillo’s public denials…

The home was used again in 2001 for Iain Duncan Smith’s – admittedly more successful – leadership campaign. It also happens to be on the same street where Lord Fraser once chased away Extinction Rebellion while still in his dressing gown…