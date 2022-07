The 1922 committee has announced a rule change, increasing the number of required supporters from the current eight to 20. Much lower than the 36 requirement floated in the FT over the weekend. Presuming candidates have withheld backers from being publicly announced, many will presumes all but Shapps and Chishti will get through during the first round on Wednesday. 30 backers will be needed after the first ballot. The final result is expected to be announced on 5th September…