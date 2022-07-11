Monday Lunchtime State of Play

A few declarations since this morning which haven’t really changed the ranking order. The 1922 Committee may raise the threshold later today which might whittle down the rear of the pack. There will however be undeclared backers such as whips that will increase the numbers on those publicly known. The big question is will Priti run or back another from the right of the party? The right is worried about being divided by too many candidates. Expect some horse trading by the ERG…

The backers in full can be found here: