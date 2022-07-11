House of Commons Chamber Leaking

Guido hears there’s a leak in the House of Commons chamber, with water still flooding into the gallery at the time of going to pixel. One source says they expect the Chamber will have to be closed, and that it looks like a bit of a disaster. Guido just got off the phone with Lindsay Hoyle’s team – they said they’re “aware” of the leak, and are taking “urgent action“. Easier said than done…

UPDATE: Sitting has been delayed by at least an hour to contend with the leak. Apparently it’s the result of a dodgy air conditioning unit. On today of all days…

UPDATE II: The Mail’s Claire Ellicott has a leaked video of the leak:

NEW I've been leaked a video of the leak in Parliament pic.twitter.com/G2YKsPFF9v — Claire Ellicott (@ClaireEllicott1) July 11, 2022

Everything going swimmingly in Westminster…