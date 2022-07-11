Campaign Logos Show Who Had Time to Prepare Campaign

Guido’s had a quick look around the leadership campaigns social media for logos and campaign graphics. Judge for yourself the graphic design efforts above. Kemi doesn’t appear to have anyone on her team who has access to Photoshop – yet. Shapps, Penny and Nadhim have grabbed the flag in their logos. Liz and Jeremy too, with better design values. Suella and Saj’s logos are looking austere…

Tom Tugendhat has a whole advertising campaign running on ConservativeHome this morning. Other websites are available….