BREAKING*: Jamie Wallis Guilty of Failing to Stop and Report Traffic Collision

Drag race enthusiast Jamie Wallis has been found guilty of failing to stop and report a traffic collision, and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position after a late-night crash in South Wales. During the court proceedings it emerged recently-out transgender MP Wallis had been wearing a “black leather mini-skirt, tights and high heels” at the time, a long-time rumour behind the reason he fled and the reason he came out just before being charged. Another car crash headline for the Tory Whips office…

One onlooker who witnessed the crash went over to look inside the Mercedes E-Class, which had crashed into a lampost, and saw “a white male wearing a white long-sleeve top which was tight to the body, a black leather PVC mini-skirt, tights, dark shoes with a high heel and a pearl necklace”. After fleeing, a policeman forced entry into Wallis’s home, where he was found naked in bed wearing make up, given a modesty blanket, and arrested a 7.21 am. *Guido says ‘breaking’, clearly Wallis failed to…