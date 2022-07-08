Who’s Backing Who: Friday Morning State of Play

Good morning. At around 9 am we’ll be 24 hours into the Tory leadership race. According to various reports, the 1922 Committee is set to declare their preference to have the parliamentary run-off stage of the contest over and done with by the time the Commons rises for recess on the 21st – just two weeks’ time. Candidates, in other words, need to get their skates on…

Last night saw a few key leadership developments. Most notably Tom Tugendhat has become the second candidate formally out of the gate, albeit unlike Suella Braverman with graphics, a Telegraph op-ed and some tax-cutting policies. Namely reversing the NI hike and cutting fuel duty…

In the last 12 hours we’ve also seen Tobias Ellwood and James Cleverly rule out running for the leadership, while it’s reported Priti Patel is quietly mulling a run. The Mail reports Ben Wallace is go…

Tugendhat is stealing ahead with five declared supporters. Suella Braverman is formally tied with Liz Truss, who gained her second backer last night after Red Wall MP Dehenna Davison used her Question Time appearance to come out in support. Guido hears Braverman now has double-digit support…

Jeremy Hunt and Penny Mordaunt, while neither has declared their candidacy, have gained their first backers in Philip Dunne and John Lamont respectively. Both were involved in Hunt’s 2019 leadership campaign.

Whilst Nadhim Zahawi has yet to officially declare his hand, he looked like he was energetically working the crowd at the Spectator’s summer party last night. Although questions are being raised about his diplomatic abilities after prematurely pronouncing Shinzo Abe dead this morning…

As ever, send any updates through to team@order-order.com.

Full spreadsheet at order-order.com/backers: