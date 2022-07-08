Victoria Derbyshire Replacing Maitlis at BBC Newsnight

The BBC has announced that veteran presenter Victoria Derbyshire is taking over as lead presenter of Newsnight, after Emily Maitlis jumped ship to LBC earlier this year. Derbyshire will present the show along with existing Newsnight regular Kirsty Walk from September.

Announcing the move this morning, Derbyshire said:

“I am so delighted to be joining the legend that is Kirsty Wark and the talented Newsnight team under new and ambitious leadership. This is a special opportunity to take on one of the best jobs in British journalism and help shape the programme’s future. I can’t wait to champion more stories about people’s lives while holding those who represent them to account.”

There were rumours Derbyshire was in talks to join in the BBC’s brain drain and head to Channel 4, so it looks like she’s been thrown a bone here. Guido looks forward to seeing her pay rise in the next BBC annual audit…