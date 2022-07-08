Ukraine Devastated By Boris’s Defenestration

After leaving office Guido suspects Boris may end up reflecting more proudly on his work supporting Ukraine than even his Brexit legacy. Since the announcement of his resignation, Ukrainians have come out en masse to voice their sadness about his impending departure. Yesterday afternoon Boris had another phone call with Zelenskyy, during which he reiterated the UK’s steadfast support for the country, and promised that, regardless of who was the next PM, the UK will continue supporting the Ukrainian people. Taking to Telegram late last night, Zelenksyy posted a touching video saying “Today, the main topic in our country has become the British topic – Boris Johnson’s decision to resign as party leader and Prime Minister”:

“Britain’s role in protecting freedom is truly global. And although this is a reflection of the position of British society, the leadership, the charisma of the state leader are always of special importance… So it is not surprising that Ukrainians feel personal gratitude to Boris. But let’s not forget that we are building relatons between states. Great Britain’s support for Ukraine should not change, no matter what happens in London’s power circles, both Boris and all our friends in the United Kingdom assured me of this.”

Boris’s popularity among Ukrainians has already been well-reported since the outbreak of war. Streets have been named after him, as have cakes in a Kyiv patisserie. Yesterday Ukraine’s national railways redesigned their logo to include an unmistakable mop of blonde hair, as did major supermarket Сільпо…

Boris once joked that the reason he’d left journalism for politics was because “no one puts up statues to journalists”. It seems that, thanks to his efforts in Ukraine, he did manage achieved his wish for public deification – just not in the country in which he was elected…