Starmer Refuses to Rule Out Coalition with LibDems

Sir Keir’s just taken his victory lap after Durham Police announced they’ll take no further action over Beergate. He repeatedly made it clear he wants a general election as soon as possible. Asked by The Sun’s Jack Elsom if Labour are prepared to enter a coalition agreement with the SNP and the LibDems, Starmer gave a clear answer to only half the question: he absolutely will not do a deal… with the SNP.

“There will be no deal going into an election, and no deal coming out of a general election… there is no basis for an alliance with a party that wants to break up the United Kingdom. It’s not just a numbers game, it’s an in principle decision. There is no basis for an alliance in a Keir Starmer government between Labour and the SNP.”

A pretty forthright answer. What did he say about the LibDems? “We want a Labour majority…”
Labour Party LibDems
Keir Starmer
July 8 2022 @ 14:36
