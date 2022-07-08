Rebel Commander Steve Baker Backtracks on Coup Language

Listening on The Today programme yesterday morning, Guido was surprised to get name dropped by Steve Baker, who referred to the site’s previous labelling of him as the “rebel commander”. There may be some concern among the Tory electorate that action man Steve’s let the sobriquet go to his head, however. Speaking later in the day to BBC News, he said:

“I’ve enough experience within government to know I can chair the meetings, I can lead the people, I have the ideas, I can mobilise secretaries of state to do what needs to be done. I’m absolutely confident if I seize power I can do a good job.”

The Twitter clip currently has over 400,000 views and plenty of blue-tick pick up…

Asked by Guido whether it was a mistake to use the phrase “if I seize power”, he got the one-word response: “yes”. At the end of the day seizing power is the ultimate form of taking back control…